TL vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Eastern Region T20 2020, Match 7: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Thailand vs Nepal at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok 08:00 AM IST:

The 2020 ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament is currently taking place from 29 February to 6 March 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand, and acts as a first qualifying stage for the 2020 Asia Cup. It will be the first official men’s T20I tournament being played in Thailand. China was initially due to play in the Eastern Region tournament but was forced to withdraw due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bhutan and Myanmar were also included in the original schedule but later withdrew. Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal and Singapore all announced their squads for the tournament, with Aizaz Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Gyanendra Malla and Amjad Mahboob as their respective captains.

TOSS – The toss between Thailand vs Nepal will take place at 07:30 AM (IST).

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Binod Bhandari

Batsmen: Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Henno Jordaan, Daniel Jacobs

Allrounders: Karan KC, Kushal Malla and Ziaul Hoque

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Nopphon Senamontree

Probable Playing XIs

Thailand: P Suanchuai, Naveed Pathan, H Jordaan, D Jacobs, Ziaul Hoque, W Uisuk, R Raina, Mahsid Faheem, Vichanath Singh, S Desungnoen, N Senamontree

Nepal: Paras Khadka (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Sushan Bhari, Avinash Bohara, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pawan Sarraf, Aarif Sheikh

SQUADS:

Thailand :

Daniel Jacobs, Henno Jordaan, Mahsid Faheem, Naveed Pathan, Vichanath Singh (c), Ziaul Hoque, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk), Wanchana Uisuk, Nopphon Senamontree, Sorawat Desungnoen, Robert Raina, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Ismail Sardar

Nepal :

Paras Khadka, Binod Bhandari (wk), Gyanendra Malla (c), Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari, Pawan Sarraf, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Bhuvan Karki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora

