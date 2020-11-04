Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Titans XI vs Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s TN-XI vs CPN-XI at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Titans XI will square off against Champions XI in the match no. 29 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Thursday – November 5. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Titans XI vs Champions XI match will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and TN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, TN-XI vs CPN-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, TN-XI vs CPN-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Titans XI vs Champions XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Titans XI vs Champions XI.

TOSS: The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Titans XI vs Champions XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – November 5.

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

TN-XI vs CPN-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S Tarun, M Vamsi

Batters C Kranthi Kumar, Lalith Mohan (vc), Ricky Bhui

All-Rounders Girinath Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar (C), Munish Verma

Bowlers C Stephen, Sneha Kishore, Varshith Reddy

TN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Prediction

Titans XI (TN-XI) Key Players

S Tarun (WK)

C Kranthi Kumar

Dasari Chaitanya

KV Kashyap Prakash

Gulfaam Saleh

Champions XI (CPN-XI) Key Players

Vamsi Krishna (WK)

Uppara Girinath

Ricky Bhui

Rakesh Augustine

Zaheer Abbas

TN-XI vs CPN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Titans XI: C Kranthi Kumar, Shoaib Mohammad Khan (C), Girinath Reddy, S Tarun (wk), Gulfaam Saleh, Dasari Chaitanya, Hemant Reddy, A Prasanth, Lalith Mohan, M Bhargav, Dasari Swaroop Kumar.

Champions XI: Uppara Girinath (wk), M Vamsi, Ricky Bhui (c), Dhruv Kumar Reddy, Zaheer Abbas, Ashwin Hebbar, Munish Verma, V Venu, Varshith Reddy, Sneha Kishore, T Siva Kumar.

TN-XI vs CPN-XI SQUADS

Titans XI (TN-XI): S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy.

Champions XI (CPN-XI): Vamsi Krishna, Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Sneha Kishore.

