TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Karbonn Andhra T20 Final

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Titans XI vs Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s TN-XI vs KIN-XI at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In the highly-awaited final battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Titans XI will take on Kings XI in the summit clash at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Sunday – November 8. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Titans XI vs Kings XI match will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, TN-XI vs KIN-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, TN-XI vs KIN-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Titans XI vs Kings XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Karbonn Andhra T20.

TOSS: The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Titans XI vs Kings XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – November 8.

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

TN-XI vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S Tarun

Batsmen: Hemath Reddy, C Kranthi Kumar, C Rajan Gnaneshwar

All-rounders: Girinath Reddy (C), S Md Khan, Pinninti Tapaswi, Naren Reddy (vc)

Bowlers: Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Kunnala Bhimarao, S Ashish

TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction

Titans XI (TN-XI) Key Players

S Tarun (WK)

C Kranthi Kumar

Girinath Reddy

Lalith Mohan

Kings XI (KIN-XI) Key Players

Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar

Pinninti Tapaswi

Naren Reddy

K Bhima Rao

TN-XI vs KIN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Titans XI: C Kranthi Kumar, Shoaib Mohammad Khan (C), Girinath Reddy, S Tarun (wk), Gulfaam Saleh, Dasari Chaitanya, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Hemant Reddy, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth.

Kings XI: C Rajan Gnaneshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, M A Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy (wk), S Ashish, Kunnala Bhimarao, Pranay Kumar, K Sudharsan.

TN-XI vs KIN-XI SQUADS

TITANS XI (TN-XI): S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy.

KINGS XI (KIN-XI): M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, M A Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, K Bhima Rao, S Ashish, A Pranay Kumar, K Sudharshan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TN-XI Dream11 Team/ KIN-XI Dream11 Team/ Titans XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.