TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Karbonn Andhra T20 Final

<h2>Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Titans XI vs Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's TN-XI vs KIN-XI at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In the highly-awaited final battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Titans XI will take on Kings XI in the summit clash at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Sunday - November 8. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Titans XI vs Kings XI match will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, TN-XI vs KIN-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, TN-XI vs KIN-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Titans XI vs Kings XI, Fantasy Playing Tips - Karbonn Andhra T20. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Titans XI vs Kings XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) - November 8. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 9.30 AM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. <p></p><h2>TN-XI vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Wicketkeeper: S Tarun <p></p> <p></p>Batsmen: Hemath Reddy, C Kranthi Kumar, C Rajan Gnaneshwar <p></p> <p></p>All-rounders: Girinath Reddy (C), S Md Khan, Pinninti Tapaswi, Naren Reddy (vc) <p></p> <p></p>Bowlers: Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Kunnala Bhimarao, S Ashish <p></p><h2>TN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>Titans XI (TN-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>S Tarun (WK) <p></p>C Kranthi Kumar <p></p>Girinath Reddy <p></p>Lalith Mohan <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kings XI (KIN-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar <p></p>Pinninti Tapaswi <p></p>Naren Reddy <p></p>K Bhima Rao <p></p><h2>TN-XI vs KIN-XI Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Titans XI:</strong> C Kranthi Kumar, Shoaib Mohammad Khan (C), Girinath Reddy, S Tarun (wk), Gulfaam Saleh, Dasari Chaitanya, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Hemant Reddy, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kings XI:</strong> C Rajan Gnaneshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, M A Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy (wk), S Ashish, Kunnala Bhimarao, Pranay Kumar, K Sudharsan. <p></p><h2>TN-XI vs KIN-XI SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>TITANS XI (TN-XI):</strong> S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy. <p></p> <p></p><strong>KINGS XI (KIN-XI):</strong> M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, M A Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, K Bhima Rao, S Ashish, A Pranay Kumar, K Sudharshan.