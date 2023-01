TNCA Inter Districts T20: THR vs TRU Dream11 Team Prediction, Thiruvallur vs Tirupur: Captain, Vice-Captai

My Dream11 Team Thiruvallur vs Tirupur Dream11 Team Prediction THR vs TRU: Best players list of Thiruvallur vs Tirupur, Thiruvallur Dream11 Team Player List, Tirupur Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Start Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground

THR vs TRU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: K Madhava

Batters: S Kandepan, Hemanth Kumar, Bhavan Suriya

All-rounders: Akash Sumra, Mathivanan-M, S Sabarinathan, P Bhuvaneswaran

Bowlers: R-Divakar, M Poiyamozhi, B Joy Gupta

THR vs TRU Probable XI

Thiruvallur (THR): D-Prashanth Prabhu (wk), Ram Arvindh, Hemanth Kumar, Sudhan Kandepan, M-Vijayakumar, Akash Sumra, Mathivanan-M, V-Tharun Kumar, R Divakar, M Poiyamozhi, D Chandrasekar

Tirupur (TRU): Kta Madhava Prasad (wk), Bhavan Suriya, G Arunkumar, Sj Arunkumar, S Sabarinathan, P Bhuvaneswaran, N Vetrivel, G Alagarsamy, B Joy Gupta, D Arunkumar, B Iyappan

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

