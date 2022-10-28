Perth: Pakistan suffered a demoralising 1-run defeat against Zimbabwe in a crucial Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan needed a win against Zimbabwe to revive their campaign after a close loss to India in their opening game. With a game against South Africa lined up, Pakistan desperately wanted to win against slightly weaker opposition. However, the loss to Zimbabwe has severely dented their chances of reaching the semis.

Pakistan cannot qualify for the semis on their own and will need other results to go their way. They need to win all their games and also hope that India win all their games and South Africa, and Zimbabwe lose at least two of their remaining games.

The situation looks grim for the Men in Green and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is aware of the same. During the post-match press conference, Babar admitted that it’ll be very difficult for Pakistan to reach the semi-final after losing to Zimbabwe.

“To be honest, it’s hard (to qualify now), but we have two days, and we’ll have a sit together and discuss,” a glum Babar Azam said in his media conference after the loss to Zimbabwe.

“We will come back stronger,” he continued. “To be honest, we were not up to the mark, starting with the first six overs in the bowling, but later on we finished well.

“But in the batting time, we had our collapse. The batting was not up to the mark. When me and (Mohammad) Rizwan were out, Shan (Masood) and Shadab (Khan) built a partnership, but after that collapse we did not finish well.”