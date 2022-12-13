To Kya Test Chor Du? Babar Azam Baffled Over Bizarre Question By Journalist

Multan: Pakistan suffered yet another humiliating defeat at home as they went down by 26 runs to England in the second Test in Multan. The loss means that Pakistan have lost the Test series, having also lost the first Test in Rawalpindi. Chasing a target of 355 runs, Pakistan looked set for a brilliant win, at 290-5, with Mohammad Nawaz and Saud Shakeel set, however, a sensational spell by Mark Wood ended the innings of both set players and thus shattered Pakistan’s hopes as well.

Post the loss in Multan Test, Babar Azam attended a press conference where he was left stunned by a reporter’s bizarre question, who indirectly asked Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to focus on T20s. “Babar yeh fans k taraf se ek sawal hai, unka kehna tha Babar aur Rizwan jo hain, unko apna focus T20 pe karna chahiye, kyuki jaise woh out hote hain puri team down ho jati hain (This question is from the fans, who feel that Babar and Rizwan should focus in T20s. As they get out the rest of the team crumbles,)” asked the journo.

Babar was irked by the question and gave a brilliant reply to shut the reporter. “Toh aap keh rahe hain Test chhor de? (So you are saying, we should stop playing Test?” questioned Babar.

The reporter than asked Babar about his thoughts on focusiing on T20s? “Aap kya soch rahe hain is baare mein, T20 mein jaana chahiye (What are your thoughts on it, should you play T20?)”

Babar was clearly upset with the question and said, “Sir, aisa kuch nahi soch rahe hum (Sir I’m not thinking anything like that.)”

Meanwhile, Pakistan also lost the T20I series to England ahead of the T20 World Cup. The Men in Green went down 4-3 in the seven match series.