Sanjay Bangar reckons that skill coaches tend to double as mental conditioning coach as well due to the amount of time they spend with players these days. <p></p> <p></p>In recent times, the likes of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh have spoken on the importance of appointing a full-time mental conditioning with the team to help players further improve their performances. <p></p> <p></p>"Basically, the coaches tend to double up as mental conditioning coaches primarily for the reason that they spend a lot of time with the players and number two is the trust that a player enjoys with a particular coach," Bangar told <em>Star Sports' Cricket Connected.</em> <p></p> <p></p>He continued, "So, it's very important for a coach and player to form that sort of a relationship wherein the player can confide his insecurities with the coach and be rest assured that whatever has been conveyed to the coach or the inner most feelings of a player does not really go outside the two of them." <p></p> <p></p>Establishing trust between the two parties, Bangar says, is the key. "I think trust is a major factor, it could be a mental conditioning coach, or it could be skill coach, in today's time the skill coaches tend to double up as the mental conditioning coaches,' he said. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni had recently touched upon the delicate issue of mental health saying it's still not discussed openly. <p></p> <p></p>"In India, I feel there is still a big issue of accepting that there is some weakness when it comes to the mental aspects, but we generally term it as mental illness," Dhoni had said. <p></p> <p></p>"Nobody really says that, when I go to bat, the first 5 to 10 deliveries my heart rate is elevated, I feel the pressure, I feel a bit scared because that's how everybody feels -- how to cope with that? <p></p> <p></p>"This is a small problem but a lot of times we hesitate to say it to a coach and that's why the relationship between a player and coach is very important be it any sport."