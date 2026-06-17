Today’s Cricket Match Schedule: India, Australia, England & South Africa headline seven big matches

Today’s Cricket Schedule: Cricket fans have plenty to keep them occupied today with a packed line-up of cricket matches stretching from morning until late at night. India’s senior and A teams are both in action, while the Women’s T20 World Cup also serves up several important contests featuring some of the biggest teams in the game.

The day’s cricket starts in Sri Lanka, where India A face Afghanistan A at 10 AM IST in the ongoing tri-series. The match carries added importance for India A after an inconsistent campaign. Youngsters like Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be looking to finish on a strong note, while Afghanistan A have an opportunity to end their tournament with a statement result.

Also Read: ‘India don’t give you second chances’: Afghanistan captain Shahidi’s honest admission ahead of 2nd ODI

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Attention will then shift to the second ODI between India and Afghanistan at 1:30 PM IST. India hold a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series after winning the opener, but Afghanistan showed enough quality to suggest they can bounce back. Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s explosive batting was one of the highlights of the first game, and the visitors will once again rely heavily on him along with Rashid Khan.

Cricket fans will also have an eye on Australia’s meeting with Bangladesh in the afternoon. Although Australia start as favourites, Bangladesh have often produced surprises when expectations are low and will be keen to test one of the strongest teams in world cricket.

The Women’s T20 World Cup continues with Australia taking on Bangladesh at 3 PM IST. Later in the day, England meet New Zealand at 3:30 PM IST in what could prove to be one of the most competitive games of the group stage. Both sides possess match-winners capable of changing a game within a few overs.

For Indian supporters, the spotlight will return at 7 PM IST when Harmanpreet Kaur’s side take on the Netherlands. India opened their campaign with a convincing win over Pakistan and another victory would strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage. Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and rising spinner Shree Charani will be among the players to watch.

The final match on the schedule comes at 11 PM IST as South Africa face Pakistan. With valuable points at stake, neither side can afford a slip-up.

From morning cricket in Dambulla to late-night World Cup action, it promises to be a busy day for fans following the game across formats and competitions. Several teams have important points to chase, while a number of young players will be hoping to make headlines before the day is done.