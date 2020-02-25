English allrounder Tom Curran, who had a brilliant series against hosts South Africa recently with the ball in T20Is on Tuesday said that he will now target the big wickets of India opener Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I think they are world-class players and it is about as a bowler looking to executing my plans and looking at my skills than theirs. It will be a great challenge and one that I looking forward to,” he smiled.

Admitting that he is a big fan of the Indian batting stalwarts, the Rajasthan Royals player felt every game he plays from now on will have a great impact for him leading up to the World T20 later this year in Australia. He also said he does not want to think too far ahead of himself but look to improve with every game.

“Every game of cricket I play I feel will have an influence – however big or small – on my selection for the World T20 in Australia, but I am not really looking to think so far ahead and want to take one game at a time. Just trying to get better every time I go out to the middle,” said Curran.

The 24-year-old was also excited to share the dressing-room with Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith and his English teammates Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler among others.

“It will be a great experience. Have been lucky to have played with and against them for a bit and know them well and looking forward to play with them and win games for the Royals,” he added.

The IPL starts from March 29 and the Royals will play their tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings on April 2.