Too early for the big role? Questions raised over Shubman Gill’s ODI captaincy

Giving the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill is a right decision or a rush call. Take a look and find out in this news.

Team India got brutally defeated by New Zealand in the ODI series. However, the Kiwis dominated the hosts in the series and clinched it by 2-1. Team India showcased the poor performance under Shubman Gill’s leadership. However, there are many raising questions about his captaincy and batting performance as well.

Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill: ODI captaincy stats

The star Indian player and one of the finest batters. Shubman Gill is getting a lot of criticism after his poor performance and captaincy in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Speaking about his captaincy, he has captained India since October 2025, replacing legendary player Rohit Sharma, who is known for great achievements and memorable moments.

However, if we talk about Rohit Sharma, the first thing that comes to everyone’s mind is his unforgettable record and achievements for the Indian team. Under Rohit’s captaincy, team India achieved great heights and milestones. Rohit’s leadership helped the Indian team win global titles like: The 2018 and 2023 Asia Cup titles. His precious guidance also made India winner of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

However, speaking on these key stats, as team India ODI captain Rohit Sharma has played 56 matches and got victory in 42 and the losses are 12. There is also 1 tied on the list. If we talk about the win percentage, it is 75% (the highest for an Indian captain with 50+ matches).

Here are the stats of star Indian player Shubman Gill as Team India ODI captain. However, Gill’s stats as Indian team leader are not impressive at all. As a captain, Shubman has played 6 matches with 2 wins and 4 losses with a win percentage of 33.33%.

Shubman Gill’s batting performance before ODI captaincy

Shubman Gill’s captaincy also impacts his batting performance. Gill has always been a special player for the Indian team as he delivers some remarkable performances for his nation at the crucial time. Shubman Gill has played 61 ODIs before the captaincy and scored 2953 runs at a strike rate and average of 99.03 and 55.72.

Shubman Gill’s batting performance after ODI captaincy

However, Shubman Gill’s innings after ODI captaincy was not as impressive as in the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand. Gill had scored 135 runs at an average of 45.00 with 2 fifties.

TRENDING NOW

Giving ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill is good decision or too early ?

Shubman Gill is always one of the greatest batters for the Indian team. However, giving him the captaincy too early, when he is still improving his own form and learning how to lead, has hurt the teamâ€™s performance. The loss to New Zealand at home clearly showed this. Right now, the decision to make him captain looks rushed and has not given positive results yet.