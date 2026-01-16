‘Too early for the big stage?’: Former India coach questions Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s U19 World Cup debut

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s early U19 call-up comes under scrutiny following his debut as WV Raman speaks out.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 2 on his U19 World Cup debut

In India’s opening encounter against the USA on Thursday, 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored just 2 runs off 4 balls in his first U19 World Cup appearance. Despite his advanced age, Suryavanshi has demonstrated remarkable bat potential.

The young opening batsman is already well-known in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has quickly broken a number of age-group records. However, WV Raman, a former coach of the Indian women’s team, believes that Suryavanshi’s inclusion in the Under-19 squad was premature.

Young prodigy’s rapid rise in Indian cricket

Despite the early setback, Suryavanshi remains one of the most talked-about young talents in the country. At such a young age, he has already broken multiple age-group records and has even become a familiar name in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, former India women’s team head coach WV Raman believes that fast-tracking him to the Under-19 level may not be the best move at this stage of his career.

BCCI’s one time U19 World Cup policy explained

The BCCI follows a policy that allows players to feature in only one Under-19 World Cup, meaning Suryavanshi may not get another opportunity at this level. While the selectors felt early exposure would help his growth, Raman has questioned the long-term impact of such a decision.

WV Raman questions early promotion to U19 level

“This could be an unpopular opinion. #Suryavanshi has performed extremely well in the A series and the IPL. Making him play at the U-19 level is likely to be detrimental to his growth. He may win matches no doubt, but it should always be about the big picture,” WV Raman wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This could be an unpopular opinion. #Suryavanshi has performed extremely well in the A series and the IPL. Making him play at the U-19 level is likely to be detrimental to his growth. He may win matches no doubt, but it should be always be about the big picture! #indiancricket — WV Raman (@wvraman) January 15, 2026

Henil Patel’s five-wicket hauls seals match for India

While the spotlight was on Suryavanshi, it was pace bowler Henil Patel who stole the show for India. After choosing to bowl in overcast conditions, Patel delivered a match-winning spell, picking up 5 wickets for 16 runs from seven overs, including a maiden. His performance dismantled the USA batting lineup, restricting them to 107 all out in 35.2 overs.

Rain later interrupted India’s chase, forcing a revision of the target under the DLS method. With India at 21 for 1 in four overs, the target was adjusted to 96 runs in 37 overs.

Abhigyan Kundu then guided India home with a calm and composed knock, scoring 42 not out off 41 balls, as India sealed the victory with 118 balls remaining.