Top 3 Highest Individual Scorers in Ranji Trophy

New Delhi: Prithvi Shaw’s brilliant triple century against Assam in Guwahati has wreaked havoc. The notable thing about Prithvi Shaw’s 379-run inning is that it came off just 383 balls with 49 fours and 4 sixes.

Let us have a look at the three highest individual scores in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

1. Bhausaheb Babasaheb Nimbalkar (443*): BB is a former player from Maharashtra. Nimbalkar scored 443 not out against Kathiawar in 1948, which remains the highest individual score by any batsman in the Ranji Trophy to this day. The right-handed batsman took 494 balls to reach this milestone score, in which he hit 49 fours and a six.

2. Prithvi Shaw (379): The Thane-born 23-year-old right-handed batsman scored a mighty 379 runs against Assam in the Ranji Trophy in Guwahati on January 11, 2023, reaching the milestone of the second highest individual score in first-class cricket in India. Prithvi hit 49 fours and four sixes in his mighty inning, in which he was finally dismissed LBW by Riyan Parag.

A rare and special talent- Prithvi Shaw . Whatever may be the issues that are keeping him away from the team , it’s job of the management to give a chance and have an effective communication with him which helps both him and Team India. pic.twitter.com/kD9kmMRUGX Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 11, 2023

3. Sanjay Manjrekar (377): Former Indian cricket legend Sanjay Manjrekar scored 377 against Hyderabad in the 1991 semi-final of the Ranji Trophy. His 377 came out of 483 balls, in which he hit 50 fours and five sixes, which is the third highest score by an individual in the history of first-class cricket.