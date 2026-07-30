Vaibhav SooryavanshiAbhishek SharmaIND vs ZIMIshan Kishan
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Top three unique Ajinkya Rahane records that most cricket fans don’t know

Top three unique Ajinkya Rahane records that most cricket fans don’t know

Top three unique Ajinkya Rahane records that most cricket fans don't know. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 30, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Published On Jul 30, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 30, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Top three Rahane records every cricket fan should know

Top three Rahane records every cricket fan should know

The Indian cricket fans witnessed a major setback this morning. The reason behind this major setback is star Indian batter and former captain Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement from all the formats of cricket. Rahane was one of the finest stars of all time for the Indian team.

This update shocked the fans. After all, Ajinkya Rahane was the star who helped his side to win many crucial matches with his brilliant batting performances and explosive knocks.

Ajinkya Rahane ends his career with a emotional video on social media

Ajinkya Rahane revealed about his retirement on his social media handles: “The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, we simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and I have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

From those early days traveling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap. I lived by one simple rule: always put my country and my team ahead of myself. I played this game with complete honesty and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you. Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of over the last 20 years. While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn’t,” he added.

I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me, and giving back to the game that has given me everything. From starting out as a young player in Mumbai, to playing for India, it has been an absolute honor. There have been many wins and losses along the way, but the sheer joy of playing cricket, being part of different teams, and creating lifelong memories, that has been the greatest satisfaction of my career. To the BCCI, the MCA, my teammates, my coaches, every IPL franchise, to Radhika, my entire family, my friends, and everyone who stood by me, thank you,” he concluded.

Three incredible Ajinkya Rahane records you probably didn’t know

Well, it’s time to know, some of the unique records achieved by Ajinkya Rahane, which many fans are not aware of:

  • Ajinkya Rahane made history back in 2015. During India’s Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle, he took eight catches – the highest number ever in a single Test game. He grabbed three catches in the first innings and five more in the second, all with excellent slip fielding.
  • He was the youngest student at his training centre and earned his first black belt at just 12 years old. He has said that karate training helped improve his flexibility, fitness, and mental strength, which has helped him a lot on the cricket field.
  • He was the first batsman to hit six fours in one over in an IPL match. He did it in 2012 against Sreenath Arvind of Royal Challengers Bangalore, smashing six boundaries in a row on six straight balls. This helped him score his first IPL century. Since then, only Prithvi Shaw has repeated the same feat.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Australian spinner Adam Zampa joins Queensland, availability limited by International commitments

Australian spinner Adam Zampa joins Queensland, availability limited by International commitments
Josh Hazlewood set for Test return, targets 300-wicket landmark in Darwin

Josh Hazlewood set for Test return, targets 300-wicket landmark in Darwin
What will be Ajinkya Rahane’s next move after retirement? Indian legend could be seen in…

What will be Ajinkya Rahane’s next move after retirement? Indian legend could be seen in…
Big jolt for Indian fans as Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Big jolt for Indian fans as Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Latest News

Adam Zampa joins Queensland, faces limited availability

Josh Hazlewood eyes team success over 300-wicket milestone

Ajinkya Rahane's next move after retirement

Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all cricket formats

RR reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's biggest fear

Sooryavanshi named East Zone vice-captain alongside captain Ishan Kishan

Editor's Pick

Big jolt for Indian fans as Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Big jolt for Indian fans as Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of cricket
Duleep Trophy 2026: Big reward for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, named East Zone vice-captain alongside captain Ishan Kishan

Duleep Trophy 2026: Big reward for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, named East Zone vice-captain alongside captain Ishan Kishan
Who is Saransh Jain? Meet 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earns maiden India Test call for Sri Lanka Tour

Who is Saransh Jain? Meet 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earns maiden India Test call for Sri Lanka Tour
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open with Rohit Sharma? India’s next ODI opening before 2027 World Cup

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open with Rohit Sharma? India’s next ODI opening before 2027 World Cup
VVS Laxman makes MASSIVE prediction on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says ‘He will break all records’

VVS Laxman makes MASSIVE prediction on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says ‘He will break all records’
Former India selector concerned over Abhishek Sharma’s failures, questions Sanju Samson’s omission

Former India selector concerned over Abhishek Sharma’s failures, questions Sanju Samson’s omission