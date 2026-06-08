Tough time for Suryakumar Yadav; potential Mumbai Indians exit soon?

Former World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar is going through a rough patch right now. The batter was recently removed as captain and from the Indian squad. It seems like more problems are ahead of him. Getting back to the Indian team is also being seen as a huge challenge for him, but it seems his time with the Mumbai Indians has also come to an end. On Monday morning, fans noticed there was not a single picture or mention of Mumbai Indians on Suryakumar’s Instagram profile. This has led to speculation of an exit from the franchise.

Suryakumar Yadav has been part of Mumbai Indians for the past eight years. When he first joined the franchise after spending a considerable time in Kolkata, Knight Riders. He then went on to become a major part of the team and its success in the Indian Premier League. But this season has been more like a disaster for Surya, who is already going through a rough batting form.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Suryakumar Yadav scored just 270 runs in the IPL 2026 campaign. With a horrible average of 20.77, he only hit two half centuries this season. MI also finished ninth this season. It is seen as one of the worst in their history.

When users search for the account of Suryakumar Yadav following Hardik Pandya and the Mumbai Indians, an account cannot be found. The only photo of Surya that can be found of him wearing a Mumbai jersey was with Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Ashwin unhappy with Surya’s removal decision

Since the declaration of the squad and removal of Suryakumar Yadav have been out. Many reactions have come out. The most prominent one of them being Indiaâ€™s legendary off-spinner, R. Ashwin.

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin said, “Look, I think it’s a very interesting precedent. I just want to put myself in Suryakumar Yamada’s shoes and, for instance, think about how he would be feeling at this point in time. I’m sure every player has got the right to be gutted about being left out of the side, and that’s fair if he’s feeling bad about it’

He also added, “But just the way the whole thing has been done makes me a little apprehensive. Because in my head I’m thinking, ‘Okay… I’m just putting myself in Surya’s shoes and thinking about it. Okay, sure, my batting form has let me down over the last 15 to 18 months or whatever it is. I haven’t been in the prime form that I could have been. But then I managed to win a T20 World Cup for the country.'”

Ashwin also reminded us that it was Surya under whom we won the T20I World Cup.

“He didn’t have the greatest of World Cups as a batter, but surely, just like everyone else in the team the coach, the vice-captain, the best-performing batter, the best-performing bowlerâ€”he’s also been the best-performing skipper, right? He’s played his part.