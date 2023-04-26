TRA vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Trentino Aquila vs Cricket Stars will take place at 02:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 26, Wednesday, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

TRA vs CRS My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper : N Ramzan

Batters : H Tahir, A Ahmed-II, A Rehman

All-rounders : A Saleem Raza, L Singh-II, R Singh Sandhu, D Singh-Shekhawat

Bowlers : S Ali, S Singh, A Saqib Arshad

TRA vs CRS Probable XI

Trentino Aquila (TRA) : Kamran Hussain-I(WK), Awais Ashiq, Adeel Ahmed-II, Muhammad Arslan-I, Tazeem Khalid, Mirza Baig, Atif Saleem Raza, Lovepreet Singh-II, Awais Asghar, Ali Saqib Arshad(C), Sadaqat Ali Cricket Stars (CRS) : Nasir Ramzan(WK), Attiq-ur Rehman, Lovepreet- Singh, Khawar Aslam, Mehmoor Javed, Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Deepndra Singh-Shekhawat, Jabrar Afzal, Amandeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Sufian Ali