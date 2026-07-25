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  • Travis Head finally breaks his silence on viral Virat Kohli handshake incident, says…

Travis Head finally breaks his silence on viral Virat Kohli handshake incident, says…

What really happened between Travis Head and Virat Kohli? Australian opener finally breaks silence on the viral handshake controversy and reveals the truth.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 25, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

Published On Jul 25, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 25, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

Travis Head and Virat Kohli viral handshake incident

Travis Head and Virat Kohli viral handshake incident

Months after an on-field incident sparked a debate across social media, Australia opener Travis Head has finally broken his silence on the much talked about moment involving Virat Kohli during IPL 2026. While the video of their post-match interaction triggered plenty of speculation, Head has now made it clear that there is no bad blood between the two cricketers.

Viral handshake incident sparked controversy

The incident took place during the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

During RCB’s innings, Virat Kohli and Travis Head were seen exchanging a few words on the field. Although it appeared to be a normal competitive moment, the situation gained attention after the match.

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Television cameras showed Kohli walking past Head during the post-match handshake without stopping to greet him. The clip quickly went viral, leading to widespread speculation that the two players had fallen out.

Travis Head says there is no issue with Virat Kohli

Speaking about the incident, Head dismissed all rumours of any personal problem with Kohli.

There is nothing that needs to be sorted out between me and Virat. These things happen during the game. It’s all part of the tournament.”

His comments have now put an end to the speculation that surrounded the viral handshake video.

Head responds after wife faced online trolling

The controversy also affected Head’s family, with his wife, Jessica Davies, receiving abusive messages and trolling on social media after the incident.

Jessica had earlier spoken about how difficult the situation was for her and the family.

Reacting to the online abuse, Head said he and his wife understand that such reactions can sometimes come with professional sport. However, he admitted it was harder for family members who are not used to dealing with that kind of attention.

He also said that such controversies usually fade away after a few days as people move on to the next topic.

RCB and SRH had very different IPL 2026 campaigns

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had another memorable IPL season, successfully defending their title. RCB defeated Gujarat Titans in the final to become champions for the second straight year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, made it to the Eliminator but couldn’t go any further after losing to Rajasthan Royals, ending their campaign before the playoffs got to the final stage.

With Head’s clarification, one of IPL 2026’s most talked-about off-field incidents seems to have finally been put to rest, confirming that the exchange with Kohli was merely part of the heat of competition rather than a long-standing dispute.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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