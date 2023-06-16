Travis Head To Harry Brook: 5 Players To Watch Out For In Ashes 2023

The 2023 Ashes will take place in England and the first match will be played at the Edgbaston from Friday (June 16).

New Delhi: Defending World Test Championship winners Australia will face England in the 2023 Ashes series, which will take place in England, and would like to end the more than two-decade-long wait of becoming champions on enemy territory. The Baggy Greens' last Ashes triumph in Australia was way back in 2001, when they won by a margin of 4-1 under Steve Waugh's leadership, and this year Pat Cummins would like to repeat the same feat. Even though the Aussies are coming into the Ashes 2023 after winning the WTC 2023 title, it won't be easy for them to win the series because the English team is also in red-hot form and has won 11 of their last 13 Tests since Brendon McCullum took charge as Test coach and introduced the 'Bazball' brand of cricket.

The first Test of Ashes 2023 will kickstart at Edgbaston on Friday (June 16), and before the battle resumes on the field, here is a look at five players to watch out for in Ashes 2023:

Travis Head: The World's No. 3 Test Batter Travis Head won the Player of the Match award in the WTC 2023 final after scoring a century (163) in the first innings against India last week, which helped the Australian team post a big total in the first innings. The left-handed batter is in red-hot form, so Aussies will have high hopes from him. With his attacking brand of cricket, Head was the x-factor in the Ashes 2021 22, where he won the Player of the Series award, and this year once again, he will be a key player to watch out for.

Harry Brook: Even though he failed miserably in the IPL 2023 and was heavily trolled, one can't discount Brook in Test cricket, especially when he has a batting average of 81.80 and a strike rate of 99.03. In a total of seven matches played to date, he has scored 818 runs and has four centuries and three fifties to his name. The 24-year-old is a perfect fit for McCullum's brand of cricket.

Cameron Green: Cameron Green's stature has grown by leaps and bounds in 2023. After an impressive show in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he impressed with his all-round show in the IPL 2023 with Mumbai Indians, and then in the WTC 2023 final as well, he made vital contributions with bat, ball, and fielding.

James Anderson: In what could be his last Test series, the legendary James Anderson would like to end England's eight-year wait for an Ashes title. The 40-year-old is still a force to reckon with, and apart from helping his side win the series, he would like to achieve several individual milestones as well, one of which is becoming the first pacer in history to manage to take 700 Test wickets. As of now, in 179 Tests, he has 685 wickets to his name, and if in the next five matches he manages to take 24 wickets, he will break the legendary Shane Warne's record of 708 wickets and become the second-leading Test wicket-taker of all time.