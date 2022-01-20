<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India cricketer VVS Laxman on Thursday lauded the Indian team for their 'phenomenal' performance against Ireland in the ongoing ICC Under- 19 Men's Cricket World Cup despite missing six players including captain and vice-captain, due to COVID-19. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI on Wednesday night announced that the India team currently taking part in the Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean have reported COVID-19 positive cases following RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. Six members out of the 17-member squad were put in isolation and subsequently ruled out of the selection for the Group B clash against Ireland. <p></p> <p></p>However, the Indian team led by Nishant Sindhu put up a spirited performance to thrash Ireland by 174 runs and progress to the quarterfinals of the mega event. <p></p> <p></p>The four-time champions made 307/5 from their 50 overs, thanks to the batting unit coming to the party and then the bowlers did a good job of bowling out Ireland for 133 in 39 overs to be on top of Group B. <p></p> <p></p>NCA head Laxman said Team India showed tremendous character and maturity in their clash against Ireland. <p></p> <p></p>"Tremendous show of character and maturity from the U-19 team. With just 11 players available for today's game, to go out and express themselves the way they did was phenomenal. Can't say how proud I am of them! The Ireland match is one they will cherish for life," Laxman tweeted. <p></p> <p></p>India, who have now registered two back to back wins, will next face Uganda. A win in that game would see them secure top spot in Group B of the tournament.