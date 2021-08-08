<h2>Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Forecast</h2> <p></p>With India needing merely 157 runs to win the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on the last day, eyes would be upon the skies to see if there are chances of rain. Unfortunately, like most days of the Test, there are high possibilities of showers on the fifth and final day of the Test. Fans would want the rain to stay away and allow the game of cricket to happen. Because of the rain, the humidity would be on the higher side, making the playing conditions difficult for the players. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4873629" align="alignnone" width="697"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4873629" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Trent-Bridge-Nottingham-Weather-Forecast-Today-8th-August.jpg" alt=" IND vs ENG Weather Forecast, Trent Bridge Weather, Day 5 Weather, India vs England Nottingham Day 5 Weather Forecast, Day 5 Weather Update India vs England, IND vs ENG TV Timing, IND vs ENG 2021, IND vs ENG Preview, India vs England, IND vs ENG 2021 Live Updates, IND vs ENG head to head, IND vs ENG prediction, IND vs ENG live score, IND vs ENG live score, IND vs ENG stadium 2021, IND vs ENG venue, IND vs ENG live scorecard, IND vs ENG fantasy prediction, IND vs ENG India vs England, IND vs ENG , IND vs ENG 11wickets fantasy cricket, IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG match prediction, India vs England match schedule, India vs England points table, India vs England live score, India vs England live, India vs England score, India vs England India vs England match list, India vs England team, India vs England, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, India vs England, India squad 2021, India players 2021, India live streaming, India India vs England live streaming, IND vs ENG venue, IND vs ENG Prediction, IND vs ENG 2021 Venue, India vs England Live, India vs England time table, India vs England live match, India vs England virat kohli, India vs England news, India vs England news, India vs England updated points table, ODI cricket news, Fantasy Playing Tips - India vs England, Dream11 Team Predicion - India vs England, Fantasy Picks - Dream11 India vs England, India vs England match schedule, India vs England points table, India vs England dream11, India vs England, India vs England live score, India vs England DC, India vs England live, India vs England news, India vs England score, India vs England final, IND vs ENG 2021, IND vs ENG 2021 scorecard, IND vs ENG prediction, IND vs ENG match, IND vs ENG head to head, IND vs ENG India vs England, IND vs ENG live, IND vs ENG last match, IND vs ENG dream 11 team, India vs England 2021, India vs England match, India vs England 3rd Match, India vs England 1st Test, India vs England who will win, India vs England scorecard, India vs England 1st Test, India vs England 1st Test, India vs England 1st Test all you need to know" width="697" height="412" /> Trent Bridge Nottingham Weather Forecast Today 8th August @ Weather.com[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, English skipper Joe Root led from the front with a superb counter-attacking hundred but Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul on the fourth day made India favourites to chase down a tricky victory target of 209 against England in the first Test. <p></p> <p></p>In the time left during the penultimate hour, India scored 52 for one with Stuart Broad dismissing KL Rahul (26 off 38 balls) with a beauty. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 12 each. <p></p> <p></p>It was Root's 21st Test hundred a masterful 109 off 172 balls, that saw England put up a much-improved batting show, scoring 303 in 85.5 overs and secure a lead of 208 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Bumrah (5/64 in 19 overs) polished the tail in a jiffy with the second now ball en route to his sixth five-wicket haul. <p></p> <p></p>On the final day, if weather permits, India will need another 157 runs but in these conditions, it could prove to be more than a handful with James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson making the ball talk. Sam Curran is also expected to play a decent supporting role. <p></p> <p></p>(With PTI inputs)