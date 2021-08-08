Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Forecast

With India needing merely 157 runs to win the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on the last day, eyes would be upon the skies to see if there are chances of rain. Unfortunately, like most days of the Test, there are high possibilities of showers on the fifth and final day of the Test. Fans would want the rain to stay away and allow the game of cricket to happen. Because of the rain, the humidity would be on the higher side, making the playing conditions difficult for the players.

Earlier, English skipper Joe Root led from the front with a superb counter-attacking hundred but Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul on the fourth day made India favourites to chase down a tricky victory target of 209 against England in the first Test.

In the time left during the penultimate hour, India scored 52 for one with Stuart Broad dismissing KL Rahul (26 off 38 balls) with a beauty. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 12 each.

It was Root’s 21st Test hundred a masterful 109 off 172 balls, that saw England put up a much-improved batting show, scoring 303 in 85.5 overs and secure a lead of 208 runs.

Bumrah (5/64 in 19 overs) polished the tail in a jiffy with the second now ball en route to his sixth five-wicket haul.

On the final day, if weather permits, India will need another 157 runs but in these conditions, it could prove to be more than a handful with James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson making the ball talk. Sam Curran is also expected to play a decent supporting role.

(With PTI inputs)