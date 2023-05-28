Ahmedabad: The IPL 2023 has seen a massive craze for MS Dhoni. The CSK captain is most likely playing his last IPL and the fans are ensuring that they give 'Thala' a fitting farewell. Dhoni has led the team brilliantly, taking CSK to their 10th IPL final where they will face defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It will be a historic day for MS Dhoni as he will become the first player to feature in 250 IPL matches. Dhoni so far has played in 249 IPL matches, scoring 5082 runs at a strike rate of 135.

After an ordinary performance in the last season, Dhoni is back to his vintage best. He has assigned himself a new role this season, with him coming in to bat for the last few balls and hitting as many sixes as he can. The CSK captain has been quite successful as well. MS Dhoni has scored 104 runs in IPL 2023, including 10 gigantic sixes and three fours at a strike rate of 186.

Dhoni is not the same player he used to be but the fans are grateful for the memories he gave in the previous years. The CSK captain was one of the most brutal hitters of a cricket ball and hit many huge sixes in his career. Today we will relish MS Dhoni all 14 100+ monsters in IPL.