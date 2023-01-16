New Delhi: Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has a vast fan base owing to his aggressive strokeplay and the impactful game he plays whether during the IPL or for the Indian team. Dominant Team India won three-match series against Sri Lanka on Sunday (January 15) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Even though Sanju was not a part of ODI squad, Thiruvananthapuram crowd missed him.

While fielding the crowd asked Suryakumar Yadav about the absence of Sanju to which Surya’s response led to a huge cheer from the fans and won the internet.

Surya was near the boundary, as he was closest to the crowd, bunch of fans asked Surya, “Humara Sanju kidhar hai (where’s our Sanju)?”

Surya further responded by making a heart gesture suggesting that Sanju is in everyone’s heart. Video of this incident went viral all over internet.

pic.twitter.com/uTcmY3OYfu Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2023

With an extraordinary performance both Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored centuries and helped the Men in Blue post a massive total of 390 runs on the board, which proved to be too much for Sri Lanka eventually, as the hosts won the contest by a massive margin of 317 runs.