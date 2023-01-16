<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has a vast fan base owing to his aggressive strokeplay and the impactful game he plays whether during the IPL or for the Indian team. Dominant Team India won three-match series against Sri Lanka on Sunday (January 15) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Even though Sanju was not a part of ODI squad, Thiruvananthapuram crowd missed him. <p></p> <p></p>While fielding the crowd asked Suryakumar Yadav about the absence of Sanju to which Surya's response led to a huge cheer from the fans and won the internet. <p></p> <p></p>Surya was near the boundary, as he was closest to the crowd, bunch of fans asked Surya, "<em>Humara Sanju kidhar hai</em> (where's our Sanju)?" <p></p> <p></p>Surya further responded by making a heart gesture suggesting that Sanju is in everyone's heart. Video of this incident went viral all over internet. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">When fans from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trivandrum?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trivandrum</a> asked <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKY</a> where is Sanju ? <a href="https://twitter.com/IamSanjuSamson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IamSanjuSamson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/surya_14kumar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@surya_14kumar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rajasthanroyals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanjuSamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SanjuSamson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuryakumarYadav?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuryakumarYadav</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianCricketTeam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndianCricketTeam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thiruvananthapuram?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thiruvananthapuram</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kerala?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kerala</a> <a href="https://t.co/r1QL858iFd">pic.twitter.com/r1QL858iFd</a></p> <p></p> Trivandrum Indian (@TrivandrumIndia) <a href="https://twitter.com/TrivandrumIndia/status/1614696666057117696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 15, 2023</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">One of the fan from the crowd asked Surya that "Where is Sanju?" and he replied "He is in our heart". <a href="https://t.co/uTcmY3OYfu">pic.twitter.com/uTcmY3OYfu</a></p> <p></p> Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns/status/1614664147593220096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 15, 2023</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>With an extraordinary performance both Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored centuries and helped the Men in Blue post a massive total of 390 runs on the board, which proved to be too much for Sri Lanka eventually, as the hosts won the contest by a massive margin of 317 runs.