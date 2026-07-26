Vaibhav SooryavanshiAbhishek SharmaIND vs ZIMIshan Kishan
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Trouble for Abhishek Sharma as another low score adds to his woes

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Abhishek Sharma, failed to deliver his magic as low scores on the Zimbabwe tour might create troubl​es for him. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 26, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Published On Jul 26, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 26, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma fails again, raising concerns over his form

Abhishek Sharma fails again, raising concerns over his form

ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I: The Indian team is playing the final match against Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series. Team India had already won the series, after defeating Zimbabwe in the two games. Under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, Team India is ready to win the first T20I series.

Zimbabwe vs India third T20I squad

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

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Also Read: Ishan Kishan receives special India Team award after match-winning knock vs Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma’s poor form continues with another low score

Team India had won the toss and decided to bat first. For the Indian team, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began the innings. Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Abhishek Sharma, is facing poor performances and a lack of form as well. In today’s match, Abhishek Sharma still failed to showcase his class in the match and was dismissed for 2 runs off 4 balls.

Zimbabwe’s star player, Blessing Muzarabani, who is known for his wicket-taking ability, was dismissed Abhishek Sharma. So far, Abhishek Sharma has become a concern for the Indian team. In the second T20I match against Zimbabwe, Abhishek Sharma scored only 8 runs.

Ahead of this match, Abhishek Sharma failed to deliver his best in Zimbabwe venues. Speaking about his performances in Zimbabwe, his scores were 0, 100, 10, DNB, 14, 1, and 8. Apart from his century, he could not score many runs in the other matches.

His century was the best part of the series, but he could not continue that form in the other matches. He scored only a few runs in most games and did not get a chance to bat in one match. India will hope Abhishek Sharma returns to form and scores more runs in the next series.

Also Read: Big jolt for the Indian team as THIS star misses out Sri Lanka tour, his name is…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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