TRS vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Trinitat Royal Stars vs Punjab Warriors Today’s ECS T10 – Barcelona on Thursday, March 11

TRS vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Trinitat Royal Stars vs Punjab Warrior

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Punjab Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s TRS vs PUW at Marsa Sports Club, Barcelona: In the Match of ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, Trinitat Royal Stars will square off against Punjab Warriors at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. The ECS T10 Barcelona TRS vs PUW match will begin at 7:00 PM IST March 11. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams as both will give their all to attain the three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Barcelona TRS vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction, Trinitat Royal Stars vs Punjab Warriors Dream11 Tips, TRS vs PUW Probable Playing XIs, TRS vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Trinitat Royal Stars vs Punjab Warriors ECS T10 Barcelona, TRS vs PUW Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Trinitat Royal Stars vs Punjab Warriors will take place at 06.30 PM IST March 11

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

TRS vs PUW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jagdeep Singh, Muhammad Shahzad

Batsmen: Hardeep Singh Jr, Tejpal Singh (c), Muhammad Fiaz Haider

All-Rounders: Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh (vc), Sufian Ansar

Bowlers: Hardeep Singh Sr, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Ali Meer

TRS vs PUW Probable Playing XIs

Trinitat Royal Stars: Muhammad Muhammad Ali Meer, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mohsin Raza, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (c), Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Mudassar Ali, Hasnain Ali

Punjab Warriors: Gagandeep Singh (c), Jagdeep Singh (wk), Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Hardeep Singh Sr, Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Rajwinder Singh, Sharma Manish, Umair Raza, Masood Sarfraz, Mohsin Ali

TRS vs PUW Full Squads

Trinitat Royal Stars: Muhammad Ali Meer, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mohsin Raza, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (c), Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Mudassar Ali, Hasnain Ali, Ali Raza, Kamran Bashir, Haroon Riaz, Muhammad Rafay, Chyet Sureshbhai Patel, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Waheed Aslam, Shujat Ali, Gurjeet Singh

Punjab Warriors: Gagandeep Singh (c), Jagdeep Singh (wk), Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Hardeep Singh Sr, Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Rajwinder Singh, Sharma Manish, Umair Raza, Masood Sarfraz, Mohsin Ali, Charanjeet Singh, Jujhar Singh, Jagjeet Singh, Rishabh, Kuldeep Singh, Awais Raza, Usama Tariq, Harjot Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Palwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh

