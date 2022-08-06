TRT vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 4, At Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix

Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 4, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

My Dream11 Team Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team Prediction TRT vs BPH 2022: Best players list of TRT vs BPH, Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Player List, Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Trent Rockets & Birmingham Phoenix will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST and 2:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TRT vs BPH My Dream11 Team

Matthew Wade, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root (vc), Dawid Malan, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c) Luke Gregory, Daniel Sams, Rashid Khan, Imran Tahir, Matthew Carter.

TRT vs BPH Probable XI

Trent Rockets: Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood.

Birmingham Phoenix: Matthew Wade (wk), Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson, Henry Brookes, Imran Tahir.