TRT vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 4, At Trent Bridge, Nottingham

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>TRT vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>TRT vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 4, Trent Bridge, Nottingham</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team Prediction TRT vs BPH 2022: Best players list of TRT vs BPH, Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Player List, Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Trent Rockets &amp; Birmingham Phoenix will take place at 6:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 7:00 PM IST and 2:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Trent Bridge, Nottingham <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>TRT vs BPH My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Matthew Wade, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root (vc), Dawid Malan, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c) Luke Gregory, Daniel Sams, Rashid Khan, Imran Tahir, Matthew Carter. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>TRT vs BPH Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Trent Rockets:</strong> Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Birmingham Phoenix:</strong> Matthew Wade (wk), Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson, Henry Brookes, Imran Tahir.