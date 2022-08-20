TRT vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 20, At Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TRT vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit

TRT vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 20, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TOSS: The match toss between Trent Rockets & London Spirit will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Start Time: 11:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TRT vs LNS My Dream11 Team

Adam Rossington, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Eoin Morgan, Alex Hales (C), Dawid Malan, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Jordan Thompson (VC), Luke Wood, Mason Crane, Nathan Ellis.

TRT vs LNS Probable XI

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi.

London Spirit: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Adam Rossington(w), Glenn Maxwell, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan(c), Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal.