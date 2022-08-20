TRT vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 20, At Trent Bridge, Nottingham

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>TRT vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>TRT vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 20, Trent Bridge, Nottingham</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Dream11 Team Prediction TRT VS LNS 2022: Best players list of TRT vs LNS, Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Player List, London Spirit Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Trent Rockets &amp; London Spirit will take place at 11:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 11:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Trent Bridge, Nottingham <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>TRT vs LNS My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Adam Rossington, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Eoin Morgan, Alex Hales (C), Dawid Malan, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Jordan Thompson (VC), Luke Wood, Mason Crane, Nathan Ellis. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>TRT vs LNS Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Trent Rockets:</strong> Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi. <p></p> <p></p><strong>London Spirit:</strong> Daniel Bell-Drummond, Adam Rossington(w), Glenn Maxwell, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan(c), Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal.