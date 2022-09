TRT vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men’s 2022, Final Match, At Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

My Dream11 Team Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Dream11 Team Prediction TRT VS MNR 2022: Best players list of TRT vs MNR, Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Player List, Manchester Originals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Trent Rockets & Manchester Originals will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

TRT vs MNR My Dream11 Team

Alex Hales, Laurie Evans, Dawid Malan, Philip Salt (VC), Paul Walter (C), Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Joshua Little, Luke Wood, Samuel Cook, Richard Gleeson.

TRT vs MNR Probable XI

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores(wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt(wk), Laurie Evans (c), Wayne Madsen, Tristan Stubbs, Paul Walter, Tom Lammonby, Ashton Turner, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson, Josh Little.