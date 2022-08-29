<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 21, At Trent Bridge, Nottingham</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women Dream11 Team Prediction TRT-W VS WEF-W 2022: Best players list of TRT-W vs WEF-W, Trent Rockets Women Dream11 Team Player List, Welsh Fire Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Trent Rockets Women &amp; Welsh Fire Women will take place at 7:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 08:00 PM IST and 03:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Trent Bridge, Nottingham <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>TRT-W vs WEF-W My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Sarah Bryce, Abigail Freeborn, Tammy Beaumont, Elyse Villani, Marie Kelly, Natalie Sciver, Bryony Smith (c), Annabel Sutherland (vc), Alana King, Nicola Carey, Claire Nicholas. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>TRT-W vs WEF-W Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Trent Rockets Women:</strong> Bryony Smith, Elyse Villani, Marie Kelly, Natalie Sciver (c), Mignon du Preez, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Abbey Freeborn (wk), Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Davis. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Welsh Fire Women:</strong> Tammy Beaumont (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Rachael Haynes, Annabell Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Nicola Carey, Katie George, Lauren Filer, Claire Nicholas, Alex Hartley, Hannah L Baker.