TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 21, At Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TOSS: The match toss between Trent Rockets Women & Welsh Fire Women will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Start Time: 08:00 PM IST and 03:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TRT-W vs WEF-W My Dream11 Team

Sarah Bryce, Abigail Freeborn, Tammy Beaumont, Elyse Villani, Marie Kelly, Natalie Sciver, Bryony Smith (c), Annabel Sutherland (vc), Alana King, Nicola Carey, Claire Nicholas.

TRT-W vs WEF-W Probable XI

Trent Rockets Women: Bryony Smith, Elyse Villani, Marie Kelly, Natalie Sciver (c), Mignon du Preez, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Abbey Freeborn (wk), Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Davis.

Welsh Fire Women: Tammy Beaumont (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Rachael Haynes, Annabell Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Nicola Carey, Katie George, Lauren Filer, Claire Nicholas, Alex Hartley, Hannah L Baker.