TRV vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Darwin ODD Match - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playin

TRV vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips

TRV vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Darwin ODD Match – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XI For Tracy Village CC vs Darwin Cricket Club at Marrara Cricket Ground, 10:00 AM, 24th April.

Tracy Village CC vs Darwin Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ODD T10 Darwin – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TRV vs DDC, ODD T10 Darwin, Tracy Village CC Dream11 Team Player List, Darwin Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Tracy Village CC vs Darwin Cricket Club, Online Cricket Tips Tracy Village CC vs Darwin Cricket Club ODD T10 Darwin, Fantasy Playing Tips – ODD T10 Darwin.

TOSS: The ODD T10 Darwin match toss between Tracy Village CC vs Darwin Cricket Club will take place at 9:30 AM IST April 24 Saturday.

Time: 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: DXC Arena (MCG) Oval 1, Marrara Cricket Ground

TRV vs DDC My Dream11 Team

William Foley, Patrick Parsons, Awad Naqvi, Mitchell D Fuss, Jacob Dickman, Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Harsh Shah, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers.

Captain – William Foley, Vice-captain – Harsh Shah.

TRV vs DDC Probable playing XI’s

Tracy Village CC Patrick Parsons, Awad Naqvi, Hugo Burdon, Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Harsh Shah, Harry Kitschke, Hayden Scrimegour, Antum Naqvi, Jesse Newman-McCann, Pamila Jayawardhana.

Darwin Cricket Club William Foley, Jacob Dickman, Dion Meta, Anthony J Adlam, Mitchell D Fuss, Connor Hawkins, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey

Squads TRV vs DDC

Tracy Village CC Awad Naqvi, Hugo Burdon (C), Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Jesse Newman-McCann, Rushi Padhye, Patrick Parsons (WK), Antum Naqvi, Harry Kitschke, Harsh Shah, Joshua Kann, Kane Hurley, Pamila Jayawardhana

Darwin Cricket Club Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, Jacob Dickman (C), William Foley (WK), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TRV Dream11 Team/ DDC Dream11 Team/ Tracy Village CC Dream11 Team Prediction/Darwin Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ODD T10 Darwin/ Online Cricket Tips and more.