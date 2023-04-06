Trying To Settle In England: Kamran Akmal Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Amir Amidsts Reports Of Potential Return

Kamran Akmal took a dig at Mohammad Amir saying that PCB should look at players who are playing domestic cricket that trying to bring a player who is trying to settle in England.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has taken a dig at pacer Mohammad Amir amidst reports of his potential return to Pakistan Cricket. Akmal said that players who are playing domestic cricket should be given preference over a player who is trying to settle in England.

"We are making efforts to bring back a player who are trying to settle in England," said Akmal as quoted by CricketPakistan.

"Playing domestic cricket shouldn't limit a player's potential, if they excel in all formats of the game, including ODI, T20I, and four-day cricket, and have the ability to make a comeback in Test cricket, they should be given the chance to perform. Age should not be a barrier if the player proves their worth," he added.

The 41-year-old said that PCB should identify players who are struugling to return to the national team. "It's important to consider the ones who are struggling to make their return to the national team by playing club cricket and showcasing their hard work," he said.