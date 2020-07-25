Dream11 Team Cricket Hints

TST vs TU ECS T10 Tallinn: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Tallinn Stallions v Tallinn United, at 6:00 PM IST Saturday, July 25:

Estonia is making fast-progress in the cricketing world with immense potential.

“It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground on the outskirts of Tallinn,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston.

Stuart Hook, Estonian Cricket Association (ECA) President, said: “ECA is extremely excited to become part of the European Cricket Series. Having the opportunity to showcase the best Estonian Cricketing talent to a worldwide audience is something to be truly thrilled about.” Eesti-Tigers, Tallinn-Hippos, Tallinn-Rising-Stars, Tallinn-Stallions, Tallinn-United and Tartu-Vikings will feature over two days in a scheduled total of 10 matches from the picturesque Estonian National Cricket Ground, Tiskre, Tallinn.

TST vs TU Dream11 Prediction

Keeper Mayur Borgaonkar

Batsman Arslan Amjed, Saif Malik (C), Ankur Patel (VC)

All-Rounders Murali Obili, Ali Masood (VC), Aditya Panwar

Bowlers Ashish Rana, Obaid Anwar, Arun Prakash, Mujtaba Bashir

FULL SQUADS

Tallinn Stallions: Shan Malik, Sajib Sharma, Arslan Amjed, Saif Ur Rehman, Abdul Saboor, Muhammad Rizwan, Ali Masood, Ehtesham Sheikh, Junaid Qazi, Obaid Anwar, Mujtaba Bashir, Mohsin Naqvi, Bilal Masud, Usama Shikder, Wahid Nazir, Sultan Mahmud, Adeel Shabir

Tallinn United: Mayur Borgaonkar, Taimur Khan, Arslan Amjed, Rifaq Khan, Ankur Patel, Nand Lal, Anurag Poudel, Murali Obili, Ashish Rana, Arun Prakash, Krishan Rajput, Jayanth Bharadhwaj, Aditya Panwar, Vinod Kunwar.

