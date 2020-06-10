It is no secret that India skipper Virat Kohli and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja are good friends and the two once again gave a testament of that to their fans during the pandemic.

Jadeja posted a picture featuring Kohli – who is making a DRS signal – probably to the umpire officiating from a Test – which he captioned, “Dekho bhai meine nai bola hai review lene ko (I didn’t ask you to take the review).”

Kohli, who was also present in the picture was quick to respond to it. “Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hai. Review lene ke baad sab doubts aate hain tujhe (You always think it is out. But you start having doubts after asking for the review),” Kohli responded at Jadeja.

The Indian skipper is not regarded as one of the best when it comes to getting DRS decisions in his favour. As a batsman, he has not got a single DRS right from November (2017) and October (2019).

Both Kohli and Jadeja were slated to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic that has brought the sporting world to a standstill.