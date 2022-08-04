Twitter Best XI: Must Follow Accounts For Latest Cricket News

New Delhi: Social media has become an integral part of our lives today. Not only it’s a source of entertainment, but the easiest way to stay updated with the happenings around the world. For sports enthusiasts, it’s not always easy to keep scrolling websites for the latest sports news, especially in our busy schedules. The best possible way is to follow the social media handles of experts where you can get all the latest news related to sports at your fingertips.

Switching specifically to cricket, 2022 is a very important year for cricket fans. There is a T20 World Cup lined up in October-November this year. Top Asian teams will clash in the much-awaited Asia Cup 2022. India will also host Australia and South Africa at home in the limited-overs series. They will also play Australia in a Test series for a place in the World Test Championship final. England will also visit Pakistan for seven T20Is in a historic tour.

Since there is a lot to choose from on social media, it’s not always easy to pick the best channels for the latest news and updates. To make life easy for cricket fans, Cricket Country has come up with the 11 best Twitter handles to follow where fans can get all the latest and authentic cricket news, and expert opinions at their fingertips.

Top 10 Twitter Handles To Follow For Cricket News In 2022

Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle is a prominent cricket expert and commentator. He has been in the industry for as many as three decades and boldly keeps his points on various activities in world cricket.

PictureSporting

Follow this account for all the historic images from the earliest days of cricket to modern times.

Joy Bhattacharja

Joy Bhattacharjya is an Indian writer and sports producer. He is the former Team Director of the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has also served as the director for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Follow this account for all sports related news and updates.

The Cricket Statistician

This is one of the best accounts to follow for all the cricket related stats.

Jarrod Kimber

Jarrod is an Australian cricket writer and film maker. Follow this account for all the breaking news related to cricket.

Makarand Waingankar

Makarand Waingankar is a senior sports journalist with over 50 years of experience in the industry. He has also done a PhD in cricket. Follow this account for cricket related news, interviews, and latest updates.

Vijay Lokapally

Vijay Lokapally is a famous cricket writer who is the author of The Virender Sehwag Story; Driven: The Virat Kohli Story; World Cup Warriors; Speed Merchants ; The Hitman: The Rohit Sharma Story and Houseful.

Mufaddal Vohra

Mufaddal Vohra is a prominent India n sports journalist and you can follow his account for all the latest and breaking cricket news.

CricCrazyJohns

Johns is a cricket enthusiast. For all who wants all the breaking news in cricket must follow his account.

Saj Sadiq

Saj Sadiq is a prominent Pakistani sports journalist. Follow his account for all the latest cricket news from around the globe.

JD Ghosh

JD Ghosh is a very experienced Indian sports journalist. He boldly keeps his opinion in cricket related activities on his twitter handle. Follow this account for various cricket related news and writeups.