<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Jos Buttler is having a ball in this year's IPL and there is nothing that seems to work against him at the moment as he once again made mincemeat of the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack by bringing up his third century of the season. The Delhi bowlers had no answer to the Buttler onslaught as he parked them all around the Wankhede Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>As soon as Buttler brought up his third century of the season, Twitter exploded with some users in complete awe of his brilliance. <p></p> <p></p>Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Jos Buttler's century: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">There's no way stopping <a href="https://twitter.com/josbuttler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@josbuttler</a> this season . Absolute freak to watch this guy playing. He's on fire this season . A very strong contender to break king kohli's record of 4 centuries in a season and most runs in a season too. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DCvsRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DCvsRR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/josbuttler?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#josbuttler</a></p> <p></p> Tushar (@rrtushar2205) <a href="https://twitter.com/rrtushar2205/status/1517525652768841730?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Virat Kohli, bhai record sankat me hai <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JosButtler?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JosButtler</a> <a href="https://t.co/S6gtGVOFuq">pic.twitter.com/S6gtGVOFuq</a></p> <p></p> See You (@Virtual_Vichar) <a href="https://twitter.com/Virtual_Vichar/status/1517528029299232768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DCvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DCvRR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JosButtler?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JosButtler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a></p> <p></p>Jos Buttler be like <a href="https://t.co/pt5ejjwMGP">pic.twitter.com/pt5ejjwMGP</a> <p></p> <p></p> Doc Saab (@The_Daxaab) <a href="https://twitter.com/The_Daxaab/status/1517528148455305218?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und">Man<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RajasthanRoyals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RajasthanRoyals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JosButtler?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JosButtler</a> <a href="https://t.co/E4OEThegU4">pic.twitter.com/E4OEThegU4</a></p> <p></p> Abdulla mahin Farzeen (@FarzeenMahin) <a href="https://twitter.com/FarzeenMahin/status/1517528026791444480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Jos the boss <a href="https://twitter.com/josbuttler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@josbuttler</a> 3rd of the season. Making it look so easy, just unbelievable batting. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JosButtler?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JosButtler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvsDC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvsDC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rajasthanroyals</a></p> <p></p> CA Raj Gupta (@the_raj_gupta) <a href="https://twitter.com/the_raj_gupta/status/1517528026560434176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jos</a> did it Again <p></p>Back to Back s <p></p>Already 3rd in this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JosButtler?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JosButtler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jostheboss?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jostheboss</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DCvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DCvRR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvsDC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvsDC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hundred?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hundred</a> <a href="https://t.co/kHxiXEL4ot">pic.twitter.com/kHxiXEL4ot</a></p> <p></p> () (@__Mussyhhh__) <a href="https://twitter.com/__Mussyhhh__/status/1517528008566796288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What are they feeding to Jos Buttler in RR camp... yaar MI walo pls follow his diet !.....<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvsDC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvsDC</a> <a href="https://t.co/112uDYuJW4">pic.twitter.com/112uDYuJW4</a></p> <p></p> Sona....MI (@MUMBaIndiansFan) <a href="https://twitter.com/MUMBaIndiansFan/status/1517528823558189056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">On one hand, Kohli is falling way behind in the race to even touch Sachin's records.</p> <p></p>And now, you have people like <a href="https://twitter.com/josbuttler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@josbuttler</a> threatening to run his own records down. <p></p> <p></p>Mannn, as a King Kohli fan, this is painful to digest!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JosButtler?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JosButtler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cricbuzz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cricbuzz</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bhogleharsha</a> <p></p> <p></p> Shubam Jain (@WokeIndianAadmi) <a href="https://twitter.com/WokeIndianAadmi/status/1517528816637284355?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>