New Delhi: Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the final of the tri-series to go into the T20 World Cup with great momentum. Pakistan were sensational in the series and only lost a game against New Zealand. While Bangladesh was not much of a challenge, beating New Zealand at home twice is a massive confidence booster.

Coming back to the final, Mohammad Nawaz once again showed his importance and played a wonderful cameo of 38 off 22 balls to help Pakistan chase 164. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan endured rare failures and the onus of taking the team to a win was on the middle order, which has been ordinary in recent times. However, Haider Ali (31 off 15) and Mohammad Nawaz played lovely innings as Pakistan won by five wickets.

Earlier, a splendid bowling effort from Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, who picked two wickets each, helped Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 163-7. Kane Williamson played decent knock of 59 off 38 balls and helped New Zealand reach 163-7 in their 20 overs.

Nawaz will be Pakistan’s make-or-break player at the World Cup. A bit like Hardik for India #PakvsNZ #T20WorldCup2022 Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 14, 2022