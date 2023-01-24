Twitter Goes Berserk As Rohit Sharma Slams 30th ODI Ton
New Delhi: India skipper Rohit Sharma ended his century drought and whacked a blazing 83-ball ton against New Zealand. As soon as Rohit reached his 30th ton, social media went berserk with fans going gala over the return to form of the Hitman. Here are some of the tweets
You Waited? Ofcourse.3 YEARS! #RohitSharma ?? pic.twitter.com/fS25dy0nN6 Omkar Sawant (@omkarsawant1108) January 24, 2023
What a knock this is from Captain Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/M7ZwuSDA2qArman (@Arman61761280) January 24, 2023
#42 century in all formats and #30 century in odi #bcci #IndvsNZ #rohitsharm pic.twitter.com/fIUUuR3oaPSARADEV (@wanted_number18) January 24, 2023
