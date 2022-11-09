Sydney: Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final by seven wickets to march into the final of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan were on fire in Sydney and restricted New Zealand to a below-average total of 152-4 in their quota of overs before half-centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam set up a brilliant win for Pakistan.

With this win, Pakistan have become the first team to reach the final of the marquee event. This is a miraculous achievement from Pakistan as they were down and out in the tournament after losing the first two games against India and Zimbabwe. India and England will face off in the second semi-final and the winner of the game will battle Pakistan in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, Babar was all praise for the team after the brilliant win over New Zealand. Thanks to the crowd. We feel like we’re playing at home. Got a good start with the first 6 overs with the ball. Later on the ball didn’t come on well. Fast bowlers finished well. We planned before going that we’ll utilise the powerplay. He’s a young guy and showing his aggression (Haris). He’s playing very well. We’re going to enjoy this moment. But at the same time have focus on the final.