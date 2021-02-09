Veteran pacer James Anderson and spinner Jack Leach bowled England to one of the greatest Test victories as they defeated India comprehensively by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai on Tuesday. Anderson bowled an artistic spell of reverse swing as they trumped Virat Kohli’s show of grit as England registered their biggest win on India soil. A target of 420, with 381 left on the fifth day worn out Chepauk track, was always a tough ask going by cricketing logic and Anderson’s mid-morning burst blew away the Indian middle-order. In the end, the hosts could manage only 192 in 58.1 overs.

Kohli (72 off 104 balls) seemed like a lonely general standing on a burning deck as he showed his colleagues how to bat on a difficult track. He covered the swing and shuffled towards the off-stump to counter Anderson, ran purposefully and scored his runs against spinners. But there was that one ball that was always going to keep low and he got that from Ben Stokes. Apart from Kohli, Shubman Gill also contributed as he notched up a good-looking fifty in the final innings. Gill once again looked dazzling till the time he was at the crease. The sinewy wrists were in play as he hit seven fours and a six, dealing with spinners comfortably. But it was not enough to save India from the blushes in Chennai.

Here’s how the Twitterverse reacted after Engladn’s historic win vs India in India:

More than slagging India off, let’s applaud England. Superb Batting on day 1 and 2 to set up the win. Change of approach, execution & tactics more than change of personnel should be the focus for next Test. #INDvENG Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 9, 2021

To hammer India in India is an incredible performance … 227 run victory … This team are onto something potentially very special this year … #INDvENG Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2021

Brilliant way to start the day seeing England beat India, who are the national team I most enjoy watching. And great to have it back on terrestrial TV, too. #INDvENG John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) February 9, 2021

– India’s 1st Test defeat in Chennai since 1999 – End of India’s 8-match winning streak in home Tests – End of India’s 14-match unbeaten streak in home Tests – 1st Test 5-fer for R Ashwin in a home Test loss (22 fifers) – 1st home Test defeat for Rohit Sharma (15 Tests)#INDvENG Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 9, 2021

ENGLAND WIN!!! 🔥🔥🔥 An absolutely outstanding performance from the team to go 1-0 up and a masterclass in captaincy from Joe Root. We love this team! 😍😍😍#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/f2DBjcle6s England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 9, 2021

Awkwardly, there wasn’t a cloud in the sky in Chennai today ☀️ Scorecard: https://t.co/nKWAvRq1bb 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/cCR85D5fM0 England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 9, 2021

Incredible win by @ECB_cricket – won in SL,now a test match in India,becoming good travellers,never easy in these conditions. #INDvENG zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) February 9, 2021

Shakespearean poetry 😏 Fine wine 😇@jimmy9 bowling top order batsmen with a reverse-swinging delivery and the off-stump cartwheeling 🤯 Never. Gets. Old. ♥️#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VB62e9LxXt Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) February 9, 2021

What a stunning victory – massive runs, raw pace, reverse swing, incisive spin when it really counted. Sharp catching, and very astute tactics from Joe Root. One of England’s best Test wins in recent memory #INDvENG Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) February 9, 2021

Jimmy Anderson when he saw people call Tom Brady the greatest sportsman of all time #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fRZax8LEp7 ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) February 9, 2021

This match is like Valentine’s week for single people. It’s long, it’s painful and yet you are hopeful. #IndvEng Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 9, 2021

Courtesy Anderson 3.17, the match became a mismatch within an hour and India now need to win two out of the next three Tests to qualify for the World Test Championship final in June. It was left-arm spinner Jack Leach – 4/76, who after his first innings humilation at the hands of Rishabh Pant, finished with the best figures but the effort paled in comparison to the effect that Anderson had on the psyche of the Indian team.

Anderson sowed doubts among rank and file of the home line-up, whether they had the technique to play the moving ball which swings the other way round. Kohli can but can his colleagues do it will be the big question going forward.

The man from Burnley, in his 19th Test match season, showed his artistry with a semi-new ball, on a fifth day track and sapping Chennai heat, far removed conditions from the grey skies and cool breeze that Old Trafford gives him.

But then Anderson is a devotee and best practitioner of Test match ethos and doesn’t need to take refuge in conditions because of his supreme control over his craft.

Wasim Akram made reverse swing fashionable as a pro in Lancashire and Anderson spent his teenage years watching the ‘Sultan of Swing’ practice his craft.

But what he did on Tuesday would have certainly made Akram proud as the Indian batting line-up, save Kohl, didn’t have an idea as to how they could stop Anderson.

When he made his Test debut, Shubman Gill was in play-school and Rishabh Pant in nursery.

At 38 years 194 days and in his 158th Test match, Anderson became an example of why one should can never discount experience. It was the 27th over when Anderson first came into the attack and the second ball was a perfect reverse inswinger which had Gill in a daze as the off-stump went for a walk.

The way the shiny part on the inside tailed in was a sight to behold. Rahane (0), for all the appreciation coming his way, was in very poor form for the better part of the Australia series, save a hundred at MCG where he was dropped thrice.

The first ball he faced on Tuesday was another one that came back a shade and it was hitting the middle of the middle stump with the Umpires’ Call saving the vice-captain of what looked like a plumb leg before.

The wily Anderson realised that an out-of-form Rahane’s feet are not moving. The next time he just went a shade wide off the crease and delivered another reverse inswinger. Rahane knew that there was no comeback.