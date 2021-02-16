Opener Rohit Sharma scored 161, Ravichandran Ashwin took a five-wicket haul before scoring a century while Axar Patel took a five-wicket haul on debut to star in India’s big 317-run win over England in the 2nd Test in Chennai that concluded on Tuesday. The tourists were chasing 482 but were bowled out for 164 allowing their hosts to draw level at one-all in the four-match series.

India won the toss and powered by Rohit’s excellent show with the bat, made 329. The spinners then took control of the proceedings with Ashwin 5/43 as England were bowled out for a mere 134. Ashwin then took the centerstage again hitting his fifth Test hundred while Kohli made 62 to help set a mammoth target on what was a challenging pitch to bat on.

The win has led to a range of reactions with former England captain Michael Vaughan calling it ‘more than a hammering’ while West Indies legend Ian Bishop cannot wait for the remainder of the series, terming the contest as compelling.

Here are few of the reactions:

Congratulations @BCCI for winning the 2nd test #INDvENG congratulations @akshar2026 for ur 1st 5 wickets haul..wish you many more Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 16, 2021

One game each. This series has so much more drama and narrative to come. Compelling yo say the least. I can’t wait for the next two matches. #INDvsENG Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 16, 2021

The last partnership was 38,highest for England in the match !! 317 run victory is more than a hammering … #INDvsENG !! Well played India … Too much skill for England this week … Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2021

Toss was far more crucial in the first Test. Since the conditions were flat for the first two days. In this Test, both teams were in the contest from ball-1 on the first day. Toss will always make a difference but it wasn’t as important as it’s made out to be. #IndvEng Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 16, 2021

India played well to win to this test and will win the series too. #INDvENG Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 16, 2021

Badhai ho india 🇮🇳,England B Ko harane ke liye 😉 Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 16, 2021

When the going got tough the tough got going. Terrific team performance @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88 @RishabhPant17 @imVkohli @ashwinravi99 @akshar2026 all superb 👌👏 Building up to be a cracking series. Can’t wait for the pink ball test at the new @GCAMotera stadium! #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ikdh76WWNF Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 16, 2021

The third Test, a day-night affair, will be played from February 24 at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Stadium. It will be the first ever such contest between these two teams and second on Indian soil.

India have so far played two day-night matches winning one while losing the other. The fourth Test will also be played in Ahmedabad and will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.

The win in Chennai has kept India’s chances of making the final of inaugural ICC World Test Championship alive and they now need to win either 2-1 or 3-1 to ensure a date with New Zealand at Lord’s in June. However, England must win the remaining two matches to leapfrog India now.