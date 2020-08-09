TWT vs BUB Dream11 Team Hints, Tanzania APL T20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Twiga Titans vs Buffalo Blasters August 9, 5:30 PM IST

TWT vs BUB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In the fifth game of Tanzania Advanced Players League (APL T20), Twiga Titans will face Buffalo Blasters in Dar es Salaam on Sunday (August 9). Twiga Titans, who beat Royal Rhinos in their opening game, will look to continue their momentum. On the other hand, Buffalo Blasters lost their first match and will be aiming to open their account.

TOSS – 5:00 PM IST

Match Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club

TWT vs BUB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- N K Mapunda

Batsmen- F H Dahodwala, V Patel, Z Abbas

All-Rounders- A Baghel (c), S Jumbe (vc), K Nassoro, H Chohan

Bowlers- H Sangwale, A Akida, D Mehta

TWT vs BUB Full Squads

TWT: Kassimu Nassoro, Tambwe Rashidi, Harsheed -Chohan, Nyenje Hashim, Abdul Rahman Akida, Dhrumit Mehta, Lazaro Festo, Karimu Athumani, Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Ally Hafidh, Bhavesh Govind, Zahid Abbas, Kishwabi Ngozi, Jatin Darji, Faraj Athumani

BUB: Ankit Baghel, Goodluck Andrew, Salum Jumbe, Abubakar Selemani, Hassan Sangwale, Jay Hirwania, Sefu Athuman, Wilbert Martin, Mohamed Omary, Athumani Siwa, Ayubu Swedi, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Vishal Patel, Yakesh Patel, Adnan Zariwala

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TWT Dream11 Team/ BUB Dream11 Team/ Twiga Titans Dream11 Team/ Buffalo Blasters Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more