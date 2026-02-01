U-19 World Cup Super Six: Pakistan’s Semifinal hopes alive after restricting India to 252, Explained

Pakistan remains in contention for the U-19 World Cup semifinals after bowling India out for 252. How fast they chase the target.

India posted a competitive total of 252 all out in 49.5 overs against Pakistan in their crucial U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six clash on Sunday. Vedant Trivedi top-scored with a fighting 68, helping India recover from a top-order collapse in a high-stakes encounter that will decide the final semifinal spot.

The match holds massive importance for both sides, with Australia, Afghanistan, and England already securing their places in the semifinals.

Points Table scenario

India entered the contest second in Group 2 with six points and a strong Net Run Rate of +3.337. Pakistan sat third with four points and an NRR of +1.484.

India win: India qualify for the semifinals and will face Afghanistan

India qualify for the semifinals and will face Afghanistan India lose narrowly: India still qualify and meet Australia

India still qualify and meet Australia Pakistan chase within 33.3 overs: India will be eliminated

Bright Start before early collapse

After being asked to bat first, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave India an aggressive start, smashing 30 off 22 balls, including five fours and a six. Alongside Aaron George, India raced to 24/0 in three overs.

However, Pakistan struck back sharply. Mohammad Sayyam removed Sooryavanshi in the eighth over before dismissing captain Ayush Mhatre for a duck in the next. Pacer Abdul Subhan then cleaned up George (16), leaving India reeling at 49/3 after 10 overs.

Vedant Trivedi anchors the recovery

With India under pressure, Vedant Trivedi and Vihaan Malhotra steadied the innings. The pair added 62 runs, taking India to 94/3 after 20 overs.

Trivedi reached his half-century in 74 balls, displaying patience and control. The partnership ended when Ahmed Hussain dismissed Malhotra for 21 off 43 balls.

Middle-Order wickets keep India in check

India continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Abhigyan Kundu was dismissed for 16, and Trivediâ€™s resistance finally ended in the 41st over when Momin Qamar removed him for 68 off 98 balls, an innings that included three boundaries.

At that stage, India had crossed the 200-run mark, but needed a late push.

Late surge takes India past 250

A vital 50-run eighth-wicket stand between Khilan Patel and Kanishk Chouhan provided the finishing touch. Patel scored 21 off 15 balls, while Chouhan added 35 off 29, including a six.

India were eventually bowled out for 252 in 49.5 overs, setting up a tense chase with semifinal qualification on the line.