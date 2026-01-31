U-19 World Cup: Why Pakistan may miss Semifinals even after beating India, Explained

India and Pakistan face off in a must-win Super Six match at the U-19 World Cup. With three semifinal spots already taken, net run rate will decide who advances.

IND VS PAK U19

India and Pakistan will face off in a crucial Super Six match at the U-19 World Cup on Sunday. This encounter is pivotal for both teams, as they need a win to progress further in the tournament. While India has remained unbeaten so far, Pakistan suffered a loss to England during the league stage.

Australia, Afghanistan, and England already in Semifinals

The three teams that have already secured their spots in the U-19 World Cup semifinals are Australia, Afghanistan, and England. The fourth semifinalist will be determined by the outcome of the India vs Pakistan match. For India, the equation is simple: A win against Pakistan will guarantee them a spot in the semifinals as the top-ranked team from Group 2.

Pakistan’s path to semifinal

Pakistanâ€™s situation is more complicated. Simply winning will not suffice; they need to secure a big victory with a significant margin to surpass India in the standings and qualify for the semifinals. If India loses by a small margin, they will still make it to the next round.

Pakistan’s target: Big win required

If Pakistan bats first, they must aim for a 105-run or more victory over India to knock them out of the top spot in Group 2 and qualify for the semifinals. However, if Pakistan bats second, they must chase the target aggressively and quickly. A regular win wonâ€™t be enough for them to secure a semifinal berth.

Mathematics of the equation: NRR (Net Run Rate)

The Net Run Rate (NRR) plays a crucial role in determining the top four teams. India has an impressive NRR of +3.337 and has earned 6 points from their matches. On the other hand, Pakistan has an NRR of +1.484 and only 4 points in the standings.

If India wins, they will automatically qualify for the semifinals.

If India loses, they must ensure the margin of defeat is as small as possible to retain their NRR advantage.

Pakistan, on the other hand, can only hope for a large victory, but even that may not guarantee them a spot in the semifinals.

Key scenarios for qualification

Hereâ€™s a breakdown of the scenarios:

If Pakistan bats first and scores 300 runs: India must lose by no more than 85 runs for them to still qualify for the semifinals.

If Pakistan chases a target: For instance, if India posts 200 runs, Pakistan must chase it in 31.5 overs or fewer. If the target is 251 runs, Pakistan will need to chase it down in 33.2 overs or fewer to have a chance of making it to the next round.

Final thoughts: Pakistan’s narrow path to Semifinals

Even if Pakistan wins, their hopes of making it to the semifinals remain fragile. They will need a large margin of victory and perfect execution of their chase to surpass Indiaâ€™s NRR and qualify for the semifinals.