U16 Asian Basketball C’ship: India beat South Korea to end fifth, their best finish ever

<strong>Doha:</strong> India came up with a memorable performance to beat South Korea 90-80 in a classification match to claim a historic fifth place in the FIBA U16 Asian Championships 2022 on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>This was the 4th time that these two teams have played against each other in the U16 Asian Championship and the first time that India emerged victorious at the Muilti-purpose Hall at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club. <p></p> <p></p>At 5th, this is also the highest final standing by any Indian team in the U16 Asian Championship, the previous record being 10th place in 2009 and 2011. <p></p> <p></p>India led 30-19 at the end of the first quarter and maintained their advantage by winning the second and the third quarter 15-14 and 20-26. And though Korea won the final quarter 27-19, their efforts were futile as the Indians had done enough in the first three quarters to emerge won by 10 points. <p></p> <p></p>Lokendra Singh (29 points, 20 rebounds), Jaideep Rathore (20 points, 8 assists, 3 steals), Kushal Singh (18 points, 9 rebounds), and Harsh Dagar (19 points, 7 rebounds) were the top performers as India wrapped up a historic run for youth national team. Their solid performances were the key to securing India a sensational win. <p></p> <p></p>Korea's Ku MingYo continued to shoulder the load of his team and had 17 points on 8-10 shooting from the field to go with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. <p></p> <p></p>The Philippines finished seventh after beating Iran in the match for the 7th-8th position. They got their win in an exciting fashion, coming from down by as much as 13 points to Iran before winning 95-87. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">India finish 5th in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup, beat South Korea, Iran, Bahrain, Qatar, Indonesia, lost narrowly to Japan, while facing a big defeat to Australia. Miss the World Cup by a mere margin as Asia has only 4 slots. All this without any domestic club or franchise league.</p> <p></p> Sayak Dipta Dey (@sayakdd28) <a href="https://twitter.com/sayakdd28/status/1538527401025515520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Indian fans got excited after the win and said that the govt and the Basketball Federation of India needs to invest in the sport as the Indian players have a lot of potentials. A fan tweeted, "India finish 5th in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup, beat South Korea, Iran, Bahrain, Qatar, Indonesia, lost narrowly to Japan, while facing a big defeat to Australia. Miss the World Cup by a mere margin as Asia has only 4 slots. All this without any domestic club or franchise league." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>(IANS)</strong>