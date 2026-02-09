U19 World Cup hero Vaibhav Suryavanshi named in ICC’s Special Squad, three Indians dominate the list

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes record 175 off 80 balls in U19 World Cup 2026 final as India beat England by 100 runs to claim sixth title.

Team India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the prestigious Team of the Tournament for the recently concluded ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. India, who lifted their record-extending sixth title by defeating England by 100 runs in the final, have three standout performers featured in the 12-member squad.

The tournament’s shining star, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, leads the list after a phenomenal campaign. England, the runners-up, also have three representatives in the team.

India dominate final to claim sixth title

In a commanding display at Harare, India posted a massive 411/9 batting first, powered by Suryavanshi’s historic knock. England were restricted to 311 all out in 40.2 overs, handing India a 100-run victory and their sixth U19 World Cup crown – two more than any other nation.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Player of the Tournament & Record-Breaker

The 14-year-old Indian opener was named Player of the Tournament after amassing 439 runs across the competition. In the final alone, he smashed a blistering 175 off just 80 balls – the highest individual score in an Under-19 World Cup final and the highest in any ICC tournament final (youth or senior level). His innings featured 15 sixes and 15 fours, breaking the record for most sixes in a single U19 World Cup innings (previously 12 by Australia’s Michael Hill).

Suryavanshi’s explosive 175 included 150 runs in boundaries alone, showcasing his fearless approach and cementing his status as one of cricket’s brightest young talents.

India’s other stars in the Team

Kanishk Chouhan – Delivered all-round contributions with the bat and ball throughout the tournament, proving crucial in key moments.

Henil Patel – Claimed 11 wickets, including opening his account against the USA, providing vital breakthroughs for the champions.

England trio earns recognition

The runners-up had three players selected:Thomas Rew (wicketkeeper-captain) – Scored 330 runs at an average of 66, including a century in the semi-final against Australia.

Ben Mayes – Topped the run charts with 444 runs, highlighted by a massive 191 against Scotland.

Manny Lumsden – Tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps.

Full ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament