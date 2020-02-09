India Under 19 wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel affected a brilliant stumping during the U19 World Cup Final against Bangladesh on Sunday at Potchefstroom. In the 17th over of the Bangladesh chase, Jurel was sharp as he stumped Bangladesh’s Shahadat Hossain for 17 runs. He showed brilliant awareness behind the stumps after Hossain took his foot out trying to smother the spin and defend.

He got an inside edge on the ball which then hit his pad and ricocheted backwards. Jurel collected the ball and whipped the bails off. It was sent upstairs and the third umpire found that the batsman did not have any part of his foot behind the crease and was given out.

Here is the dismissal:

Fans on social space were quick to draw a comparison of Jurel with former India captain MS Dhoni:

Here is how they reacted:

At the time of filing the copy, chasing 177 to clinch their maiden title, Bangladesh were 143 for seven in the 33rd over.

India U19 leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the wrecker-in-chief as he has already picked four wickets for 25 runs in seven overs.

Brief Scores: India U-19 177 in 47.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 88, Tilak Verma 38; Avishek Das 3/40, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2/28) vs Bangladesh U-19