UAE qualify for ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027 after dramatic one-run win over Malaysia

A dramatic finish decided the final of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, with one team holding its nerve in the closing moments to book a place at the 2027 global event. The title clash went down to the final over before the winner was finally confirmed.

UAE edge Malaysia by one run in thrilling final

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated hosts Malaysia by just one run in a nail-biting final at Bayuemas Oval to secure the lone qualification spot from the Asia Qualifier for the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027.

Batting first, UAE were bowled out for 95 in 19.3 overs. Masira Jhangir top-scored with 31 runs, while Mehul Kulkarni contributed a curucial 22 to help the team post a fighting total.

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Malaysia came close during the chase but finished on 94/6 in their 20 overs, falling just one run short of victory.

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Masira Jhangir stars with bat and ball

After leading the scoring with the bat, Masira Jhangir also made a major impact with the ball.

She picked up two wickets for just 12 runs in her four-over spell, helping UAE defend a modest target under pressure. Her all-round performance earned her the Player of the Match award.

UAE complete unbeaten campaign

The victory capped off a perfect tournament for UAE, who remained unbeaten throughout the Asia Qualifier that began on July 23.

Their campaign started with a 37-run (DLS) win over Hong Kong China before they defeated Malaysia by 39 runs and Qatar by 81 runs in the league stage.

UAE then booked their place in the final with a dominant 73-run victory over Bhutan in the semi-final before edging Malaysia in the title clash.

Skipper Mahak Thakur hails team’s composure

UAE skipper Mahak Thakur credited her teammates for handling the pressure in the final and expressed her excitement after qualifying for the World Cup.

“I am very happy with how our team handled the pressure in this final, which helped us secure the win. Qualifying for the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup is very exciting; we are looking forward to going there and hopefully playing as well as we have throughout this tournament.“

Nepal and Bangladesh to host 2027 World Cup

The third edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup will be hosted jointly by Nepal and Bangladesh in 2027, with 16 teams set to compete.

India have won both previous editions of the tournament and will enter the next event as the defending champions.