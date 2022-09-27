UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details

Dubai: Bangladesh will take on UAE in the second and final T20I at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangladesh defeated UAE in the first match, but not before being given a mighty scare by the UAE. The UAE bowlers bowled brilliantly and didn’t allow the Bangladesh batters cut loose. Afif Hossain was the only batter who played freely and scored a brilliant 77, helping Bangladesh reach 158-5.

This by no means was a winning score but Bangladesh bowlers were up for the task and bowled out UAE for 151 as Bangladesh won the match by 7 runs. UAE though showed that Bangladesh cannot take UAE for granted as the team is well capable to defeat them on their day. UAE will look to better their performance and pull off a big upset in the second T20I.

UAE vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Where To Watch and Live Streaming

The UAE vs Bangladesh second T20I will not be televised in India but fans can watch the match on the Fancode app.

UAE vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Date, Time and Venue

The UAE vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 27th at 7:30 PM IST.

UAE vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Predicted XIs

UAE: Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Sabir Ali, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Waseem, Zawar Farid

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed , Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

UAE vs Bangladesh Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kashif Daud