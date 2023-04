UAE vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifier Playoff 2023, At Wanderers Sports Ground, 1:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between UAE vs Canada will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 1, Saturday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Sports Ground

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

UAE vs CAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind, Srimantha Wijeratne

Batters: Muhammad Waseem, Pargat Singh

All-rounders: Harsh Thaker, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Karthik Meiyappan, Kaleem Sana

UAE vs CAN Probable XI

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, and Matiullah Khan.

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Matthew Spoors, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Ravinderpal Singh, Kaleem Sana, and Jeremy Gordon.