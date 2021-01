UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints 2nd ODI: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Ireland in UAE 2021 Match

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints 2nd ODI: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Ireland in U

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Tips

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland in UAE 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team, 2nd ODI in Abu Dhabi: After two matches of the ongoing ODI series between UAE and Ireland were called off due to coronavirus pandemic, the final match was finally given a go ahead on Sunday. UAE lead the series 1-0. "Emirates Cricket Board is delighted to confirm that the fourth match in the Abu Dhabi ODI Series 2021 between the UAE and Ireland has been approved by the authorities to proceed tomorrow, Monday January 18th," Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between United Arab Emirates and Ireland will take place at 10.30 AM IST – January 18.

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Abu Dhabi

UAE vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Paul Stirling (captain), Andy Balbirnie (vice-captain), Vrittya Aravind, Kevin O’Brien, CP Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Barry McCarthy

UAE vs IRE Full SQUADS

United Arab Emirates: Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza (captain), Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Kashif Daud, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Boota, Adhitya Shetty

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Shane Getkate, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Neil Rock, David Delany, James McCollum

