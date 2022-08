UAE vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction, United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 2, At Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

UAE vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction, United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Fo

UAE vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction, United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 2, Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

TOSS: The match toss between the United Arab Emirates & Kuwait will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST and 6:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

UAE vs KUW My Dream11 Team

Meet Bhavsar, Usman Ghani, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Edson Silva (c), Rohan Mustafa (vc), Yasin Patel, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique.

UAE vs KUW Probable XI

United Arab Emirates: Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Aryan Lakra.

Kuwait: Meet Bhavsar, Usman Ghani, Adnan Idrees, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Shiraz Khan, Edson Silva, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Yasin Patel, Nawaf Ahmed.