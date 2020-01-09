Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Prediction, Oman Tri-Nation Series 2020, CWC League 2 One-Day – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 UAE vs NAM: The 2019 22 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 is the first edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, a cricket tournament which forms part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. It is currently running from August 2019 to January 2022,[3] with all matches played as One Day Internationals. Each set of fixtures will take part as a tri-series.

Scotland, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates were joined by the top four teams from the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament. The top three teams will then advance to the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament, with the other four teams moving to a play-off tournament, also taking place in 2022.The first round of fixtures were played in Aberdeen, Scotland in August 2019.

TOSS – The toss between United Arab Emirates vs Namibia will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket

My Dream11 Team

Gerhard Erasmus, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman (C), Zane Green (WK), Craig Williams (VC), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, J Smit, Ahmed Raza, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique

UAE vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Darius D’Silva, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (c), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan

Namibia: Stephen Baard, Zane Green (WK), JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Jan de Villiers

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Usman

Vice-captain Options: Craig Williams, Rohan Mustafa

Squads

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Craig Williams, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Mauritius Ngupita, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, JJ Smit, Jan de Villiers

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Figy John, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Darius D’Silva, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Palaniapan, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed

